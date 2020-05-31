Friend who is doing it places his camera infront of the screen that the skype is on so its easier to look straight at it. Its only infront of other peoples faces so no big deal and means he looks better in the recordings of the meetings than the people that look like they are staring at the floor. He upgraded from some crap logitech cheapie to the razer with the ringlight when lockdown looked like it was a thing and its a great camera, the light really helps with shadows from lousy room lighting and the blue cast that the monitor light puts over everything.