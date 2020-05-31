Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I'm considering smart lighting in my lounge so I can get decent dimming control. I'm not too worried about colour - warmer or cooler white is enough of a range for me. I have Amazon Alexa on my Sonos speakers, so something which integrates with that would be good.

 

I've had some experience with Philips Hue (a friend has his whole house kitted out with them) but I'm also aware of Kasa and Xiaomi. Does anyone have any recommendations? I'm only looking at doing the lounge at this stage but I'll probably want to expand to the whole house over time.

 

Thanks.

I use Philips Hue and find it "just works". I know many people are against them. I had Xiaomi lights also but decided to switch these lights to Hue in the end. While the Xiaomi lights were good in colour I found they wouldn't work well in my fittings.

 

I also tried Lifx which are very good and don't require a hub.




