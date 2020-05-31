I have a simple (I thought) requirement. I want to turn off a Sonoff wifi switch if it has been on for 5 minutes.
So, here is my config............
- id: '1590906894888'
alias: Switch Off After 5Min
description: ''
trigger:
- entity_id: switch.00343721dc4f225b74f8
for: 5 minutes
from: 'Off'
platform: state
to: 'On'
condition: []
action:
- device_id: 428fc41b503e4d2aa8aa0ec49821999f
domain: switch
entity_id: switch.00343721dc4f225b74f8
type: turn_off
The entity_id is the sonoff switch in question. Trouble is, the switch never turns off. If I manually execute, it does so at least I know the Sonoff is the correct one.
Any thoughts?