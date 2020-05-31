I have a simple (I thought) requirement. I want to turn off a Sonoff wifi switch if it has been on for 5 minutes.

So, here is my config............

- id: '1590906894888'

alias: Switch Off After 5Min

description: ''

trigger:

- entity_id: switch.00343721dc4f225b74f8

for: 5 minutes

from: 'Off'

platform: state

to: 'On'

condition: []

action:

- device_id: 428fc41b503e4d2aa8aa0ec49821999f

domain: switch

entity_id: switch.00343721dc4f225b74f8

type: turn_off

The entity_id is the sonoff switch in question. Trouble is, the switch never turns off. If I manually execute, it does so at least I know the Sonoff is the correct one.

Any thoughts?





