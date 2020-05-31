Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#271905 31-May-2020 19:52
I have a simple (I thought) requirement. I want to turn off a Sonoff wifi switch if it has been on for 5 minutes.

 

So, here is my config............

 

- id: '1590906894888'
  alias: Switch Off After 5Min
  description: ''
  trigger:
  - entity_id: switch.00343721dc4f225b74f8
    for: 5 minutes
    from: 'Off'
    platform: state
    to: 'On'
  condition: []
  action:
  - device_id: 428fc41b503e4d2aa8aa0ec49821999f
    domain: switch
    entity_id: switch.00343721dc4f225b74f8
    type: turn_off

 

The entity_id is the sonoff switch in question. Trouble is, the switch never turns off. If I manually execute, it does so at least I know the Sonoff is the correct one.

 

Any thoughts?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 




  #2495918 31-May-2020 19:56
To be honest I gave up on native automations and switched to Node Red... Amazing and much easier to debug.

Sorry this doesn't answer your question.

Cheers, Matt.




  #2495923 31-May-2020 20:03
sonoff on a hotblanket... .now that's an idea...




  #2495924 31-May-2020 20:03
Thanks, will have a look at Node Red but I would still like to find out where I am going wrong with this setup, frustrating.




