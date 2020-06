Hi all, so I brought one of these recently, great little machine, but I cannot find who sells the replacement mops heads. I tried Noel Leeming, who sells the machines, but they don't seem to know.



I did find ishopirobot.co.nz, which is owned by IXL, but I cannot tell if this is a real or scam site.



Anyone used them, or any other hints as to where to get the mop heads? I also tried Amazon but they are not shipping the parts I need to NZ at the moment.