Is there such a thing as camera or camera sender that communicates directly to a device wirelessly? I'm trying to avoid having a router and intermediate device.

I want to be able to mount a camera on the back of my boat so that when I tow it, I can see if people are stuck behind me. Distance from dashboard to the camera position is about 10 or 11m. Aluminium boat.

If I can get a wireless signal to a device at the dashboard I have a solution for displaying it.

Battery powered is fine, or I have 12vDC available.

For anyone wondering, hardwired isn't really an option ... the camera needs to be mounted on the boat to get a good view - and avoid getting dunked! The boat obviously separates from the trailer so a cable to the boat isn't an option either.