Hi,

I'm looking at getting a Yale digital deadbolt lock (SYEDDB/220/NZ) with the Z-wave module (ZWM-1), and wondering which home hub/controller path I should go down.

This is for a second dwelling, used by ourselves, family, guests, bookabach, etc.

My initial two options look to be:

1. Vera (e.g. Vera plus controller)

Benefits:

- standalone device

- supports z-wave, zigbee, wifi devices, (like mysensors/esp8266 devices)

2. Home Assistant with Aeotec’s Gen 5 USB stick

Benefits:

- Could use existing hardware, like my OpenWRT router (lxc container) - meaning only one device

- Could offer more flexibility? (but also could be harder to manage)

Cons:

- Won't support zigbee? (unless I get zigbee usb stick?)

- Could be trickier to setup/manage, or less WAF?

Up until now I haven't had the need for a hub/controller, just did a few manually coded things with esp8622 devices (talking to OpenWRT router), like temperature monitoring, door/window sensor, relay, etc. (all accessed via HTTP commands)

Ideally with the yale lock (and controller), I would like to:

Log history of who locked/unlocked door - (does anyone know if the history is just from the touch pad, OR can it also show manual lock/unlock via key?)

Remote access to lock (already use openvpn)

Remotely unlock/lock for guests at the house, if they don't have a pin (or forget it)

Notifications via email or SMS when door is locked/unlocked (I already have a bash script to send SMS via a huawei device)

Add or change PINs remotely

Good WAF - so wife can manage lock/devices remotely as well (e.g. via App, to let guests in)

Plus ideally be able to link in any existing esp8266 sensors/devices to the controller, such as an existing device I have to turn on/off hot water cylinder remotely.

And in the future add devices, z-wave, esp8266, or zigbee (I presume only the Vera would support zigbee directly?)

I'm new to smart home controllers, so any advice would be appreciated!

And does anyone have any real world experience, with either the Yale 220 + Vera , OR, Yale 220 + Aeotec USB + HA .

Thanks