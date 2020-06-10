So I recently discovered Alexa and thought what a great idea - what about some light control. I have since spent a week going down the internet rabbit hole of smart lights...

The only thing that I really need is control dimming. Colour seems a bit of a gimmick to me.

We have a number of dimmers around the house, which are now failing (late 80's installs probably) - so I was trying to cost up moving to smart lights, with smart dimmers. It seems bulbs are probably around 25-30.

I have only seen a couple of smart wall dimmers - with no prices

Does anyone know what the options in NZ are and current prices?

Something that looks like a normal switch.

All I can see is the Arteor range?

https://hpm.co.nz/switches-sockets/indoor-2/arteor-with-netatmo/

I cant see anything from PDL.