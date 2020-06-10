Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Smart dimmer light switches


#272119 10-Jun-2020 10:55
So I recently discovered Alexa and thought what a great idea - what about some light control. I have since spent a week going down the internet rabbit hole of smart lights...

 

The only thing that I really need is control dimming. Colour seems a bit of a gimmick to me.

 

We have a number of dimmers around the house, which are now failing (late 80's installs probably) - so I was trying to cost up moving to smart lights, with smart dimmers. It seems bulbs are probably around 25-30.

 

I have only seen a couple of smart wall dimmers - with no prices

 

 

 

Does anyone know what the options in NZ are and current prices?

 

 

 

Something that looks like a normal switch.

 

All I can see is the Arteor range?

 

https://hpm.co.nz/switches-sockets/indoor-2/arteor-with-netatmo/

 

 

 

I cant see anything from PDL.

 

 

 

 

  #2502145 10-Jun-2020 11:27
Also interested, we will probably do something like this so we can keep our existing switches, although I would need a dimmer function as well.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/deta-smart-inline-switch-with-grid-connect_p0098816



  #2502146 10-Jun-2020 11:27
Answering my own question.

 

 

 

Looks like one option is the Philips Hue lights:$50 for a smart dimmer, then $29 a bulb from Mitre10. I cant work out if you need a bridge or not - anyone know? Looks a bit ugly though - would prefer something that is not a remote and a more refined switchplate.

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2502148 10-Jun-2020 11:27
PDL have a range I believe.  PDL nero.  Which is Aeotec Zwave rebadged with price premium.

 

Probabaly worth reading through https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=251234 which covers a lot of the same ground.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

