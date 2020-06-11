Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Nest Mini now officially launching in NZ


2597 posts

Uber Geek


#272139 11-Jun-2020 09:48
Send private message

https://www.androidpolice.com/2020/06/10/google-will-launch-the-nest-mini-in-new-zealand-on-june-25/

The Nest Mini will be the first Google Assistant speaker to officially come to New Zealand, as none of the previous Home speakers or displays made it there. It'll be available in two colors, chalk (white) and charcoal (dark grey), at several retailers — Spark, Noel Leeming, JB HI-FI, Harvey Norman, and The Warehouse — and will cost NZD $89 (approx. USD $58).

Previous trends taught us that Google never introduces a Home/Nest speaker in a new market without supporting its primary language first, so even though Assistant doesn't currently offer New Zealand English as a language option, it'll likely be added before or around the time the Nest speaker launches in the country.

Create new topic
BDFL - Memuneh
67192 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2502782 11-Jun-2020 10:20
Send private message quote this post

The official Google NZ Blog post here.

 

 

Google today officially announced the Nest Mini is coming to New Zealand. Nest Mini is a smart speaker that helps people get stuff done with the power of the Google Assistant. From June 25, you can buy the Google Nest Mini for NZD $89 from Spark and other leading retailers including Noel Leeming, JB HI-FI, Harvey Norman and The Warehouse.

 

The discreet and stylish speaker is designed to help control your smart home, providing hands-free assistance from Google Assistant, built with sustainable materials.

A Speaker with Powerful Sound

 

Nest Mini has a big and rich sound. Our expert audio engineers developed proprietary audio tuning software, allowing us to get the most out of the hardware with a full, clear and natural sound at every volume level. We didn’t want to suppress any auditory details, so what you’ll hear when listening to music on Nest Mini is authentic to the artist’s vision.

If you’re listening to music, podcasts and other types of media on Nest Mini, LED lights will light up as your hand gets close to the device, indicating where you can tap to adjust the volume. We’ve also improved Mini’s ability to hear you in noisy environments.

And Nest Mini will dynamically adjust the volume of the Assistant, news and podcasts based on any background noise that may be happening at the time. So when the dishwasher is running and you ask for the weather, you’ll hear the Assistant’s response at a louder volume.

Whole home audio

 

You can connect Nest Mini to multiple Nest speakers to build a sound system for your whole home. With more than one Nest speaker, simply create as many as you’d like in the Google Home app, and enjoy music, podcasts and more throughout your home.

And with stream transfer, you can fill your home with sound by moving your music, audiobooks and podcasts from one speaker to another with just your voice. Even transfer music or podcasts from your phone when you walk in the door. For example, If I’m hosting a dinner party, once I’m done cooking in the kitchen, I just say, “Hey Google, move the music to the living room speaker” to keep the party going.

The power of whole home audio goes beyond music, and it can be a helpful way to stay in touch with family members. With new Google Duo functionality on all Nest speakers, you can call your devices from the Google Home app, use the intercom feature to talk from device to device or even call someone on the other side of the world, for free—all you need is a Duo account and/or a Google Home or Nest smart speaker or display.

Your Assistant will keep getting better

 

With the Google Nest Mini you can ask it questions, tell it to do things, get news updates, control devices around your home and more. Up to six people can connect their account to one Nest Mini, so if you ask your Assistant for help, it can distinguish your voice from other family members or housemates. As the Google Assistant adds functionality over time, Nest Mini will automatically update its software so you don’t have to lift a finger while it keeps getting better.

 

 




 

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.