The Nest Mini will be the first Google Assistant speaker to officially come to New Zealand, as none of the previous Home speakers or displays made it there. It'll be available in two colors, chalk (white) and charcoal (dark grey), at several retailers — Spark, Noel Leeming, JB HI-FI, Harvey Norman, and The Warehouse — and will cost NZD $89 (approx. USD $58).
Previous trends taught us that Google never introduces a Home/Nest speaker in a new market without supporting its primary language first, so even though Assistant doesn't currently offer New Zealand English as a language option, it'll likely be added before or around the time the Nest speaker launches in the country.