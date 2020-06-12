Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Not sure if this is the best sub forum for this.


We have pre-wired for 4 PoE security cameras to be positioned under our soffits. What cameras would people recommend.


Not looking for bargin basement stuff, but don't want to go crazy either.


Thanks




Moved to the more appropriate sub-forum.




Dahua or hikvision are really good to but can get cheaper ones, depends what your wanting to look at etc

 
 
 
 


We're in a similar boat. The issue I've had is with trying to find the right gear, at the right price, but locally sourced and supported.




technician14: Dahua or hikvision are really good to but can get cheaper ones, depends what your wanting to look at etc

 

I was looking at Dahua, but there are so many different options. Could anyone recommend a model with a good balance between price and performance. Ideally want 4MP (or better).

I install dahua gear and it's locally supported, what's the area etc you want to cover, wide angle or close zoom in, prices aren't bad but it's better gear than Arlo, Swann etched

