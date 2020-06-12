Not sure if this is the best sub forum for this.
We have pre-wired for 4 PoE security cameras to be positioned under our soffits. What cameras would people recommend.
Not looking for bargin basement stuff, but don't want to go crazy either.
Thanks
technician14: Dahua or hikvision are really good to but can get cheaper ones, depends what your wanting to look at etc
I was looking at Dahua, but there are so many different options. Could anyone recommend a model with a good balance between price and performance. Ideally want 4MP (or better).