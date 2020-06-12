I have an old Philips SceneSwitch LED bulb, the type that offers three brightness levels by toggling the light switch... Are there any alternatives out there like this currently? The other normal Philips LED in the room suddenly died the other day. I've put in a 3000K 1050 lm replacement bulb from a different brand and it is quite different in color temperature to the original 3000K Phillips bulb and doesn't match the Philips SceneSwitch bulb on the other side of the room. I think I prefer the 3000K on the replacement bulb though and if I could get a bulb in the same temp that is dimmable that would be ideal.