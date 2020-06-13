Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi everyone I don't know where to start but I saw some ads for some "cheap Chinese no-brand" IP cameras and it got me thinking that maybe these are now at an affordable price that I could get something that suited my basic usage. Situation/requirements as follows:

 


We have a small porch where courier parcels are left for collection, and this is generally where delivery packages would also be left unattended if not requiring signature. Theft has not been a problem (touch wood) but having a cheap/affordable basic solution to monitoring what's going on there would provide some peace of mind (as long as cheap solutions don't provide false peace of mind due to being so bad quality).

 

 

 

Light is variable as the porch is sheltered.

 

Night time capture is probably unimportant. 

 

I have access to a power point where a camera could be plugged in, and this area has good WiFi signal.

 

The camera would be capturing an image through a large glass window (single glazed).

 

Cloud video storage is not really essential as I think I have bigger problems if there is a break-in.

 

Would be nice to have continuous SD card loop recording which I can access if a problem is found (I imagine this should be discovered within 24-72 hours).

 

Motion detection that sends a push alert to my phone - is this something that people find useful or annoying?

 

Finally - software/firmware that isn't annoying is something I value a lot - if that puts options outside my budget then maybe I won't bother. 

 

Any advice would be greatly appreciated. Also any opinion as to whether sub-$150 solutions are a waste of time, as this is probably the extent of my price budget.

Wyze cams work very well and do everything you mention.
Some on trademe for ~$80.




robjg63: Wyze cams work very well and do everything you mention.
Some on trademe for ~$80.

Thanks for the suggestion. I should have mentioned that I not that keen on the “no-brand” models as I know that firmware/software/support for them can sometimes be hit and miss (same can be said of some brands too I guess). Do you know how good Wyze is? In the cheap price range I haven’t heard of Wyze but have seen TP-Link.

 
 
 
 


You got an iPhone or Android device that's no longer in use? Alfred Camera app uses those to create a low/no cost instant setup surveillance system. Set it up for free, then switch to Alfred Pro for full HD recording & a bunch of other features.

Alfred is available in Play Store & App Store. Install it on each device - cameras & viewer.




I've got an Amcrest camera on our front deck that I highly recommend, they're pretty cheap on Amazon etc at the moment. The other cheap brand that regularly pops up as good value is Reolink, also on Amazon. Shipping on Amazon is a killer at the moment, hopefully they'll bring it back to pre-Covid levels soon.

