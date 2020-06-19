Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Pulling out my old radio scanner


#272326 19-Jun-2020 20:12
I have had a renewed interest into seeing what conversations/information I can pick up with my old radio scanner, I used to hear some really cool stuff years ago and decided to pull it out again years later to see what I can pick up.

 

After scanner through the entire frequency range twice and even using the capture function I have not been able to pick up anything at all and little research online has me thinking that my scanner being as old as it is may not be able to pick up digital communications?

 

There was some info online that most places now using something like "digital over analogue", this has me thinking with my scanner being as old as it is (Uniden UBC92XLT) maybe it can not pick up most communication these days? although I did manage to pick up the fire service responding to a health related event at my neighbors a few months ago by using the "capture" feature and I thought the fire service would surely be using digital?

 

Not sure if there are any experts in this field here on geekzone but if there is someone reading this who knows a thing or two about these devices Id love to hear you tips! 

  #2508487 19-Jun-2020 21:36
Hah, was just helping someone online do this a few mins ago for one they have dug out. /Conspiracy

 

You're onto it. Depending on region, most places have gone digital. UHF and encrypted/proprietary encoding that that won't do.

 

https://www.radiowiki.org.nz/index.php/Main_Page

 

As you have found. There isn't much out there these days. Fire - yes, still analogue.

 

Some ambo.

 

Police - no. Digital (some hilly/rural regions or with cross-over roles still analogue)

 

Fleetlink/trucking have largely gone DMR now too (they market privacy so everyone gets on board). Very little 26Mhz/CB use. Oldies in campers use UHF CB

 

Aviation still VHF analogue.



  #2508510 19-Jun-2020 21:53
Thanks for your info, so it's not possible to pick up digital on this scanner. Is there a scanner out there I can buy that will pick up digital for more things to listen to?

 
 
 
 


  #2508514 19-Jun-2020 22:04
No digital with that model no. Can you do Digital though?, yes - gets pricey https://www.mobilesystems.co.nz/product_details/p/1061/c/280/Uniden_BCD325P2-AU_Scanner

 

Encrypted - not so much.

 

Lots of different ones these days. MotoTRBO, P25, NXDN, dPMR. Some cover these, some don't

 

But the moment they encrypt there needs to be smarts to pickup the key and decode. And when it comes to 256bit AES, You can imagine the timeframe and CPU needed to brute it :)



  #2533325 2-Aug-2020 19:30
@Oblivion

 

haha yeah would not be easy. I have just scanned through every channel on my ubc92xlt and did not pick up much at all. I have found heaps of frequencies on radio wiki and according to the manual for my scanner to manually enter a channel I press "hold" and the channel and then press "hold" again, but upon pressing hold again after putting the channel in it just says "error", any idea why this may be?

  #2533344 2-Aug-2020 20:52
Oblivian:

But the moment they encrypt there needs to be smarts to pickup the key and decode. And when it comes to 256bit AES, You can imagine the timeframe and CPU needed to brute it :)

 

 

The key management on many of those systems is generally atrocious and the UI is just as bad, it's quite easily to run many APCO P25 radios in the clear while thinking you've got encryption turned on. So you're not getting nearly as much with your encryption as you expect. Having said that, just the digital tech is enough to keep most scanner listeners out, which is all that matters. Tactical comms only need a low grade of protection because they rapidly decay in value.

