Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Synology. Drive status is abnormal


3188 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#272337 20-Jun-2020 14:08
Send private message quote this post

I've been running a Synology DS212j for about 8 years with two WD Red 3GB drives in Raid 1.

 

In addition to Raid, I separately back up to an external USB.

 

I'm now getting a message that drive status is abnormal and that one of my drives is failing.

 

Because I am running Raid 1, my assumption is that when/if the drive fully fails, the remaining drive should not be affected, correct?

 

Should I remove the failing drive now and just run a single drive with back up, or keep using the failing drive until it dies?

 

My intention is to keep using the NAS with a single drive (plus back up) for the foreseeable. I would like a new Synology, but at around $1,400 with new drives I am not sure I will get enough use to warrant that amount of expenditure.

 

 

Create new topic
1264 posts

Uber Geek


  #2508740 20-Jun-2020 14:12
Send private message quote this post

RAID 1 will provide redundancy should the other drive fail, but why risk it?

 

It's entirely up to you if you should wait or not. At the first hint of a problem, I will replace my drives. That includes buying a new drive while I wait for a warranty replacement. If the replacement drive isn't completely new, I also treat it as suspect and never use it for anything critical.

23347 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2508743 20-Jun-2020 14:22
Send private message quote this post

What really annoys me with all these raid 1 boxes, is that there is no way to add the additional drive without removing the failing drive. At the point you pull something that is failing out, you have lost all redundancy and any failure on the other drive will mean data loss. I will generally make a new array at the time of a failure and then duplicate everything over to the new array, once its there and critical stuff has checked out ok I delete the old array and retire the failed drive and the non failed one goes in a pile of drives to use if needed.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.