Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Warranty / CGA on items purchased from Dicksmith NZ online


388 posts

Ultimate Geek


#272407 23-Jun-2020 19:54
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I am curious as to where my standing is on CGA with Dicksmith.

I have purchased an Apple HomePod back in March 2018 from them and I think either it bricked itself during firmware upgrade overnight it just became completely unresponsive. It appears this has happened to a few people looking online - and Apple Australia particularly replaced them with another unit 2 years after the purchase.

Given that Apple HomePod is not officially available in NZ and Dicksmith online is Australian based website - where do I stand with CGA? Dicksmith still has business account in NZ.

I contacted Dicksmith which said it’s wear and tear and wouldn’t do anything but to me for an item I paid in excess of $600 and something not mobile in nature is unacceptable.

What do you guys think and do you have any suggestions?

Create new topic

sxz

691 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2510870 23-Jun-2020 19:59
Send private message quote this post

I don't know the answer sorry, but since it's Apple - aren't they supposed to have super awesome international warranties?  

 

Have you tried going to applied directly? 

 

 

 

I'm pretty sure the CGA can apply against the manufacturer AS WELL AS the shop that sold the product :)

6426 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2510872 23-Jun-2020 20:03
Send private message quote this post

Dick Smith should not be pushing you away but Apple is very good to deal with directly

 
 
 
 


191 posts

Master Geek


  #2510874 23-Jun-2020 20:04
Send private message quote this post

Also worth noting that, as they are operating out of AU, AU law may also apply? I believe their consumer protections are also very strong.



388 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2510877 23-Jun-2020 20:07
Send private message quote this post

Thank you. Yes Aussies do have what’s similar to CGA. I will try to talk to Apple but they will probably ask me to take the product to the repair centre. Which I am happy to do but I am not sure if they can replace an item they don’t official sell in the country.

I would have thought Dicksmith could take it back and deal with Apple directly but they politely said its wear and tear so go suck your lemon.

191 posts

Master Geek


  #2510922 23-Jun-2020 20:24
Send private message quote this post

I was more referring to Dick Smith on that one. They are the retailer and I think the Aus rules put substantial obligations on the retailer like ours do - they cannot pass it off to the manufacturer.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.