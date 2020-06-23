I have purchased an Apple HomePod back in March 2018 from them and I think either it bricked itself during firmware upgrade overnight it just became completely unresponsive. It appears this has happened to a few people looking online - and Apple Australia particularly replaced them with another unit 2 years after the purchase.
Given that Apple HomePod is not officially available in NZ and Dicksmith online is Australian based website - where do I stand with CGA? Dicksmith still has business account in NZ.
I contacted Dicksmith which said it’s wear and tear and wouldn’t do anything but to me for an item I paid in excess of $600 and something not mobile in nature is unacceptable.
What do you guys think and do you have any suggestions?