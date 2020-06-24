Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RC owners - Lipo source ?

#272421 24-Jun-2020 10:32
For those into RC cars etc, where do you get your batteries from ?

 

I'm looking for a new 2S (at least 4800mAh) for my Arrma Granite (or 3S if price is right).... 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

  #2511321 24-Jun-2020 10:51
I've always used hobbyking but haven't bought any since they started to get really bad with freight.




Richard rich.ms

  #2511323 24-Jun-2020 10:56
Do they ship to NZ ? Most o/seas suppliers I've seen so far don't ship Lipos to NZ.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 
 
 
 


  #2511329 24-Jun-2020 11:03
Aussie warehouse does but it's not cheap. Hong Kong was back but expensive on my last order. batteries and bare cells suck to get delivered now. DHL is about it from China that works and they often are not taking them.




Richard rich.ms

