#272423 24-Jun-2020 11:30
I am waiting a slightly strange need . In Simple Terms a UPS. I need to run a RPi on Batteries but be able to charge the batteries without losing power.

USB Power In-> TP4056 BMS ->  4P (4*18650 in Parallel) -> DCDC Convertor back to 5V -> USB Output -> Raspberry Pi

https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-2675078822.htm?rsqid=66e5c15bdf64448f8e14eb04436bc668-002
https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-2666170173.htm?rsqid=9af0747b878f4e00a17ca78d9a70bf36-001

 

Or would a 4S be better and use a different BMS and DCDC Convertor

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-2674136832.htm?rsqid=a09090d874a9432aa5062dca3d839f88-001
https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-2674189456.htm?rsqid=b3fc14234c7644f8989b46ef352b4f7a-002

 


There is this which is already made

https://www.aliexpress.com/i/4000337496660.html

But I cannot find it available in NZ.

 

 

 

 

  #2511543 24-Jun-2020 16:13
Just order that one from Alix. There should not be a problem.

'That VDSL Cat'
  #2511631 24-Jun-2020 17:39
Yes that will work. Remeber to add battery protection, 18650s are fun when they get warm ;)




  #2511666 24-Jun-2020 19:06
I guess you are discussing 18650 Lithium Ion batteries.

 

I have used a few 18650 LiFePo4 batteries and had no problems. (from Aliexpress)

 

 




  #2511685 24-Jun-2020 19:34
Adafruit make something like you want - https://www.adafruit.com/product/2465 

 

But not sure if it would handle 4 18650s?

  #2511797 24-Jun-2020 21:05
LennonNZ:

 

I am waiting a slightly strange need . In Simple Terms a UPS. I need to run a RPi on Batteries but be able to charge the batteries without losing power.

 

 

Sound idea, I'm looking to do something similar.

 


LennonNZ:
USB Power In-> TP4056 BMS ->  4P (4*18650 in Parallel) -> DCDC Convertor back to 5V -> USB Output -> Raspberry Pi

https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-2675078822.htm?rsqid=66e5c15bdf64448f8e14eb04436bc668-002
https://www.trademe.co.nz/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing-2666170173.htm?rsqid=9af0747b878f4e00a17ca78d9a70bf36-001

 

 

Pi's can draw quite a bit of current up ~2A, and the modules you've listed probably won't cut it.

 

You will need to take into account charging current and the Pi current for the BMS, probably ~2.5A, and the Pi current ~2A for the Convertor. 

  #2511805 24-Jun-2020 21:31
They are hard to get "simply" - I need one for a torch and have not yet found one I feel comfortable with except Nitecore. I do not like the iffy branding on most of them.







  #2511830 24-Jun-2020 22:40
I ordered 2 of the ready made ones from aliexpress from different sellers

Yes I could find high amp BMS and step down transformers but hopefully the ready made ones works better.
I have a rather large (and heavy) Powerbank at the moment and if the devices don't work well a lot of the ravpower powerbanks have passthru charging.

The project is something like an improved version of http://74.69.57.190/

I expect the unit to self charge itself when not in use via wireless charging or magnetic usb interface.

