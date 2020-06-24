Hi Everyone,

I'm hoping somebody can help a fairly non-technical person with a smart bulb issue.

I have four Wemo Bulbs running off a Wemo Bridge. Actually, the "issue'' is I HAD four bulbs, but one literally went up in a little puff of smoke about three weeks ago. Incidentally, this seemed to coincide with a major new release of the Wemo App. After the "upgrade", the bulb that eventually failed only responded to rules, rather than manual commands.

I realize that the Wemo Bulbs are discontinued. So it seems to me I either; Option 1, find another bulb that would work with the Wemo Bridge etc, or Option 2, dump Wemo, and go with an entirely new solution. Obviously I'd prefer the first option to save money.

Belkin Support were cagey about alternative bulbs in NZ other than saying that Zigbee-based bulbs "should" work. I'd be grateful if anyone who has tried this could let me know how they got on. All I'm looking to do is have a standard bulb fitting which can be controlled manually or via rules in the Wemo App (by control I just mean on/off and dimming...so quite simple)

Thanks in advance :-)

Steve