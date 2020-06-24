Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Replacement for Wemo Bulb


20 posts

Geek


#272429 24-Jun-2020 15:30
Send private message quote this post

Hi Everyone,

 

I'm hoping somebody can help a fairly non-technical person with a smart bulb issue.

 

I have four Wemo Bulbs running off a Wemo Bridge. Actually, the "issue'' is I HAD four bulbs, but one literally went up in a little puff of smoke about three weeks ago. Incidentally, this seemed to coincide with a major new release of the Wemo App. After the "upgrade", the bulb that eventually failed only responded to rules, rather than manual commands.

 

I realize that the Wemo Bulbs are discontinued. So it seems to me I either; Option 1, find another bulb that would work with the Wemo Bridge etc, or Option 2, dump Wemo, and go with an entirely new solution. Obviously I'd prefer the first option to save money.

 

Belkin Support were cagey about alternative bulbs in NZ other than saying that Zigbee-based bulbs "should" work. I'd be grateful if anyone who has tried this could let me know how they got on. All I'm looking to do is have a standard bulb fitting which can be controlled manually or via rules in the Wemo App (by control I just mean on/off and dimming...so quite simple)

 

 

 

Thanks in advance :-)

 

 

 

Steve

Create new topic
16 posts

Geek


  #2511532 24-Jun-2020 15:52
Send private message quote this post

I might have a spare Wemo bulb (or a few) sitting around, I think they are B22 (bayonet) base. If that's what you need, would you consider buying one and having it shipped to you?



20 posts

Geek


  #2511541 24-Jun-2020 16:12
Send private message quote this post

Hi there, thanks for your reply. Yes I think you are talking about the right bulb (hopefully I uploaded an image of the failed bulb). I’ll hang fire for a while and see what folk say, but keep the option in mind.

 

 

 

cheers :-)

 

Click to see full size

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.