I work in a large suite of operating rooms.

My colleagues and I spend huge amounts of time and energy rushing around trying to track down scarce pieces of mobile equipment such as ultrasound machines and specialised anaesthesia monitors.

We've tried various ways of keeping track of them Eg a whiteboard where you write down where you're taking the kit etc, but it falls down when someone forgets to use the board. Even if it's recorded on the board, you still have to go to look at the board, and even then the board isn't going to help when the kit has been taken straight from one OR to another.

What I want is some kind of "Marauder's Map" that shows where everything is.

We've tried Tiles, but the map isn't good enough to be useful.

Any ideas?