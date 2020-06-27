I have a few different Sonoff devices, and I am trying to get one of the Basic wifi Switches setup to connect to another Ubiquiti AP.

I have discovered that there is no way that I am able to get this device to connect to another AP on the same network, by turning off the AP that this switch is connected to. I assume that it is connecting to the AP by MAC address. I have tried to connect this thing to another wireless network, using a separate FritzBox that I setup just to get this thing switched to another wifi network. It just does not want to connect to anything other then the initial AP that it was first setup with.

Does anyone have any experience with switching wireless networks with these switches? Or any magic way to do a factory reset?