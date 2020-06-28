Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ Zigbee switch options


After doing more research for our house build, we are settling on homeassistant +Conbee with a smattering of smart switches, and I'm considering going all in on zigbee, however zigbee physical switches seem thin on the ground right now....

Just looking at 2 dimmers, a 3 single gang switches and a double gang switch initially.

Apart from Arteor by Netatmo,  whats available in NZ, as those switches are crazily priced,

I see some whispered rumors of PDL Switches on the way back in January, but no clue on their website of availability.

Hi there, 

 

There's a guy in Christchurch Future Systems or Futures, he has Lanbon wall switches which are Zigbee I think. Not sure about pricing but being Chinese made I can't imagine they are too expensive. The other thing is I think they are locked to their own app and can't be used with other apps. 

why zigbee over zwave? there is way more of the latter

 
 
 
 


You could take a look at Shellies. They are all about to be certified to NZ standards. There is a thread here:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=272374

No bridges required and fully supported in Home Assistant.

Cheers, Matt.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

