After doing more research for our house build, we are settling on homeassistant +Conbee with a smattering of smart switches, and I'm considering going all in on zigbee, however zigbee physical switches seem thin on the ground right now....
Just looking at 2 dimmers, a 3 single gang switches and a double gang switch initially.
Apart from Arteor by Netatmo, whats available in NZ, as those switches are crazily priced,
I see some whispered rumors of PDL Switches on the way back in January, but no clue on their website of availability.