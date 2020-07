I have a few Dahua IP security cameras which seem to be loosing peripheral IR illumination.

I haven't kept any snapshots from first installation.

Maybe related to aging or lower winter temperatures.

Anyone have any experience with loss of camera peripheral illumination?

Here are a few snapshots showing night and day views.

Dahua IPC-HDW4431C, 4M pixel (2592*1520), 2.8mm Lens

Dahua IPC-HDW4300C, 3M pixel (2048*1536), 2.8mm Lens