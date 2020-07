Are there non Chinese versions of Aliexpress, DHGate, GoodluckBuy etc etc etc

I have nothing against these companies, I have used then regularly, HOWEVER, with what is happening in Hong Kong I would like to vote with my wallet.

Buying from Amazon is buying from China and paying someone else's profit on top, and I have objections to Amazon too.

Surely there are equivalents in other asian countries.

Anyone know about any of them, recommend them..what ever..

Cheers