Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Best options for tracking down wireless earbuds?


4609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#272703 10-Jul-2020 09:27
Send private message quote this post

I'm getting frustrated with frequently misplacing my wireless earbuds; most recently I've been exactly a week without them, and was only reunited with them this morning after my son found them in one of Lego boxes, which are normally under a couch!

 

I'm looking I'm looking for the best options to be able to find them when they go missing - I'm talking about finding the whole package, ie buds and charging case; while the most effective solution may be a brain transplant, I'm thinking of something preferably less invasive.

 

I'm surprised that no-one's thought of an after-market package that's shaped appropriately and can easily attach to cases (or what would be more awesome is a case with the tracker built in and powered from the in-built battery).

 

So, in the absence of such a product, what are my best options? Range etc is not so much an issue, as I tend to lose them at home.

 

At this point the only suitable one I've found is the Tile Sticker - just narrow enough to stick to the bottom of the case, and I'm already using Tiles for other purposes.

 

Any other suggestions appreciated.

 

 

Create new topic
4893 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2520588 10-Jul-2020 10:04
Send private message quote this post

Given they were bluetooth, and not connected to each other (like wireless headphones are)...I would have thought the "standard" might have included some way of finding them.  Even it was some sort of audible alert, or "not in range...is is range" type thing.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2520595 10-Jul-2020 10:09
Send private message quote this post

Bose Soundsport has a Tile tracking builtin:

 

https://www.bose.com/en_us/support/article/using-tile-soundsport-wireless.html

 
 
 
 


5970 posts

Uber Geek


  #2520596 10-Jul-2020 10:09
Send private message quote this post

Tried Apple Airpods? Built in locating.

814 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2520613 10-Jul-2020 10:32
Send private message quote this post

I don't think the Apple solution is that robust. I recently misplaced my Airpods and the Find My app and iCloud were unable to locate them. They were finally found in a drawer in my lounge room, 2 metres from where i was standing. I think its because I often use them with a non apple Garmin watch so it didn't have a last known location.

Create new topic





Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53

Techweek2020 goes digital to make it easier for Kiwis to connect and learn
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:48

Catalyst Cloud launches new Solutions Hub to support their kiwi Partners and Customers
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:44

Microsoft to help New Zealand job seekers acquire new digital skills needed for the COVID-19 economy
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:41

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.