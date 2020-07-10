I'm getting frustrated with frequently misplacing my wireless earbuds; most recently I've been exactly a week without them, and was only reunited with them this morning after my son found them in one of Lego boxes, which are normally under a couch!

I'm looking I'm looking for the best options to be able to find them when they go missing - I'm talking about finding the whole package, ie buds and charging case; while the most effective solution may be a brain transplant, I'm thinking of something preferably less invasive.

I'm surprised that no-one's thought of an after-market package that's shaped appropriately and can easily attach to cases (or what would be more awesome is a case with the tracker built in and powered from the in-built battery).

So, in the absence of such a product, what are my best options? Range etc is not so much an issue, as I tend to lose them at home.

At this point the only suitable one I've found is the Tile Sticker - just narrow enough to stick to the bottom of the case, and I'm already using Tiles for other purposes.

Any other suggestions appreciated.