I've got a unit that shows 2 km/h when I'm doing about 10km/h, stops when I try going uphill and is completely erratic with acceleration.

Before I return the damn thing to Spark I want to make sure it isn't a user error... but segway.com only provides support to US/Canada, and the local website is just a WordPress page from 2016.

Does anyone know who provides the support for Segway Ninebot scooters in NZ?