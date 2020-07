I'm onto my 4th 3d printer. What I enjoy most is the design of new things. I've done quite a number of designs, ranging from a mount for my gate latch to an Elbonian Dilbert character, to cool mechanical devices to 3d-printer parts to a detailed aircraft rotary engine.

The worst thing about 3d printing is the frustration when it just won't print properly for no apparent reason. If you want to avoid that, I suggest you get an upmarket name-brand printer rather than something cheap from AliExpress. My advice is that any 3d printer will cost you at least $1000, either up-front, or in hours of work (at maybe $1/hour). The more you spend up front, the less hours.

Beware that designs published on Thingiverse and elsewhere are of variable quality (I guess it's probably the same on sites where people publish their own (Vogon) poetry). There's any amount of trivial stuff like aircraft with cylindrical bodies and rectangular wings. And heaps of stuff that is practically unprintable (e.g. aircraft which are a single object). And heaps of 3d printer parts & phone cases. My rule of thumb is to ignore anything where there isn't an actual photo of the thing that has been printed by somebody. Having said that, I do have large collections of cool, printable things that I plan to print "one day".

If you're into RC model aircraft, there's a blossoming of large-scale 3D-printed flyable models at the moment.