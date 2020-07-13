I have one that I go through phases using. I have used it to do things like a car phone mount that has a wireless charger. A screen mount for the 5” display for my RPi. Perhaps the most useful was for a glovebox catch that kept breaking and Ford wanted a fortune for a replacement.

There are libraries full of projects online that are kind of fun. I fully admit my ownership is more for fun and to scratch a design itch than the printer being of real practical use.

My machine does leave noticeable ridges in the finished project and you have to be careful if it is going to be load bearing with the amount of infill you use (denser=more filament) and the direction of printing (not as strong when shear is parallel to print layers).