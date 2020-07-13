Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
42 posts

Geek


#272735 13-Jul-2020 10:12
Anyone here have a 3D printer for home use?

 

What sort of items do you print on it?

 

I have always wanted one, but think I will only print crap ha, Maybe the odd phone case.

4448 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2521784 13-Jul-2020 10:23
I have one that I go through phases using. I have used it to do things like a car phone mount that has a wireless charger. A screen mount for the 5” display for my RPi. Perhaps the most useful was for a glovebox catch that kept breaking and Ford wanted a fortune for a replacement.

 

There are libraries full of projects online that are kind of fun. I fully admit my ownership is more for fun and to scratch a design itch than the printer being of real practical use.

 

My machine does leave noticeable ridges in the finished project and you have to be careful if it is going to be load bearing with the amount of infill you use (denser=more filament) and the direction of printing (not as strong when shear is parallel to print layers).




1318 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2521832 13-Jul-2020 10:35
I have got far more use than I actually thought out of mine.

 

Admittedly a lot of that "use" was tweaking and modifying the printer itself, but even so I have printed out a huge number of models just for the fun of it, as well as learning some basic Fusion 360 skills and designing & printing some stands for synth gear and some computer case parts/mods along with other more practical stuff.




4546 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2521931 13-Jul-2020 10:50
I got an Anycubic i3 - cheap as, Aliexpress.

I use it mainly to just print cases for electronics projects, or mounting brackets for random things.

The only real limit to what you print is how good you are with your 3d modeling software of choice. If you've got time to learn, you'll print anything you want.

1318 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2521936 13-Jul-2020 10:57
chevrolux:

The only real limit to what you print is how good you are with your 3d modeling software of choice. If you've got time to learn, you'll print anything you want.

 

 

 

Even if you have no skill or desire to learn, there is a vast number of existing designs available for free on Thingiverse and other sites, catering for all sorts of needs, both practical and frivolous!




3769 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2521988 13-Jul-2020 12:18
I'm onto my 4th 3d printer. What I enjoy most is the design of new things. I've done quite a number of designs, ranging from a mount for my gate latch to an Elbonian Dilbert character, to cool mechanical devices to 3d-printer parts to a detailed aircraft rotary engine.

 

The worst thing about 3d printing is the frustration when it just won't print properly for no apparent reason. If you want to avoid that, I suggest you get an upmarket name-brand printer rather than something cheap from AliExpress. My advice is that any 3d printer will cost you at least $1000, either up-front, or in hours of work (at maybe $1/hour). The more you spend up front, the less hours.

 

Beware that designs published on Thingiverse and elsewhere are of variable quality (I guess it's probably the same on sites where people publish their own (Vogon) poetry). There's any amount of trivial stuff like aircraft with cylindrical bodies and rectangular wings. And heaps of stuff that is practically unprintable (e.g. aircraft which are a single object). And heaps of 3d printer parts & phone cases. My rule of thumb is to ignore anything where there isn't an actual photo of the thing that has been printed by somebody. Having said that, I do have large collections of cool, printable things that I plan to print "one day".

 

If you're into RC model aircraft, there's a blossoming of large-scale 3D-printed flyable models at the moment.

 

 

