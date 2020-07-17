Have a friend who is having a bit of an issue with a neighbor, and its now got to the point that the neighbor is doing things that is costing my friend money along with stress etc.

So they are wanting to get a camera to cover the area (on their property) and hopefully get this **** on camera to take it further legally.

They are looking for the following features :

Night vision

Wireless

Weatherproof

Anyone recommend anything ? They don't want to spend a fortune, just need something that lets them see who/when this stuff is being done. Storage can be via wifi to a PC or SD card. Obviously to a PC is better, less chance of losing any footage if the camera "vanishes" one night....

TIA