xpd



#272816 17-Jul-2020 14:11
Have a friend who is having a bit of an issue with a neighbor, and its now got to the point that the neighbor is doing things that is costing my friend money along with stress etc. 

 

So they are wanting to get a camera to cover the area (on their property) and hopefully get this **** on camera to take it further legally.

 

They are looking for the following features :

 

Night vision

 

Wireless

 

Weatherproof

 

 

 

Anyone recommend anything ? They don't want to spend a fortune, just need something that lets them see who/when this stuff is being done. Storage can be via wifi to a PC or SD card. Obviously to a PC is better, less chance of losing any footage if the camera "vanishes" one night....

 

 

 

TIA

 

 




  #2524781 17-Jul-2020 14:21
Distance to the target area?

 

 




xpd



  #2524808 17-Jul-2020 15:18
Think its about 5m max from where theyre looking at putting the camera

 

 




  #2524810 17-Jul-2020 15:20
Arlo or Eufy come immediately to mind.  The latter having a local SD card for storage as well as cloud based, no subscription and longer battery life depending on the model.  Both are out-of-box ready to go, wireless, and pretty simple to set up.

 

Alternative is a wired setup, or camera from the local PB tech through a PC - but both are trickier to set up. 

 

 

 

  




