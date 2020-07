So a few years ago I decided to install a car stereo in my car and in the process managed to lose some parts for my air conditioning down one of the shafts. Taking apart my car and launching an expedition to find two tiny 5cm x 1cm parts seemed like a too hard a feat for me.



Of course you can't purchase these tiny bits separately, you have the buy the entire vent which costs around $80 each.



I thought why not just scan the part I have, recreate the model in AutoCAD and print it. Unfortunately while I was hoping to purchase a printer over the years the stars never aligned.



I was wondering if I could pay someone that owns a printer to print these two parts for me using black filament.