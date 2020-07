We've got 2 HeaterMates at home, have not tried the Wifi one as yet. Have one of the originals and one of the Wireless ones. Have been somewhat unimpressed with both. The original fell apart quickly and is currently held together by electrical tape. The wireless one was very finicky to start with and would randomly disconnect requiring re linking. Have had no concerns around safety though, neither has smoked/burned out.

I personally wouldn't jump straight into the first release of any of their products having had issues with both the first batch of originals and the first batch of wireless ones. Would be interested to see peoples opinions over the WiFi one though.