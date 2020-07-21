It is time to look at replacing the switch board of our 36 year old house and would like suggestions please of what smart functionality we should include?!

Briefly.

3 phase

Feeds 2 other switch boards (pool engine room and another level)

Have 9 zone underfloor and would like an App to turn all these collectively on and off by time clock remotely.

Need an external Teslar plug for the “kids”. Provision for one in the garage.

Hard wired to 6KVA generator to key areas.

An App to monitor consumption.

What else?

Appreciate any suggestions.

Thanks.