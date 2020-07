I put together a DHT 11 and D1 mini to record temperature and send to Home Assistant. I have both components in a small 3d-printed case but the heat from the D1 mini is affecting the readings.

I read that you need to put the D1 mini into deep_sleep mode and I found some Python?? code here to do that but how can I put that into the D1 mini using ESPHome?

I could move both components into separate cases but if I can fix it with some code that would be preferable.

Thanks.