It was getting crowded behind one of the lights switches, so I opted for an Aeotec Nano Dual Switch (instead of 2x nano dimmers) to control two lighting circuits that didn't require any dimming in order reduce the amount of equipment behind the switch.

It's wired to 2x standard 2-position switches, and I have set S1 and S2 on the Nano Dual Switch to "2-state switch". Controlling the lights from the physical switches works perfectly and instantly, but I'm having trouble getting them to work properly from Home Assistant.

Sometimes they work instantly from Home Assistant, but most of the time there is a noticeable delay (maybe 15 seconds) before they turn on or off. During that time the physical light does nothing, but Home Assistant shows the switch as turning on, then off, then on again - at which point the physical light finally turns on. When turning off it does the opposite (off, on, then off). The same thing is happening for both lighting circuits attached to the Nano Dual Switch.

I'm having trouble replicating the rare instances that it works instantly from Home Assistant to find a pattern.

I assume they're wired correctly. The were wired in by the electrician during fit-off, and as above are functioning 100% correctly when using the physical switches. There are a bunch of other lighting circuits on Nano Dimmers and they are all functioning perfectly from Home Assistant.

Does anyone have experience with the Nano Dual Switches that could offer any assistance?

Thanks