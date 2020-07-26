Has anyone else been affected by the systems outage that Garmin has been experiencing for the last three days? It sounds like it has arisen from a major security incident and it's got me wondering how long it will take to clean up the mess, and whether there is more that they should have done to avoid such an incident.

I know it's first world problems, but three days is a long time for Garmin's wearables user base to be stuck with effectively crippled devices, and who knows how much longer it might go on for.