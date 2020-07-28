Hi all,

I want to automate my electronic gate and doorbell setup.

I've just bought this house and I have:

1x gate motor with two paired key fobs to operate. Also has a keypad on the outside for code access.

1x doorbell camera mounted on the outside fence

1x VL-MWD272 unit on the inside wall next to the front door. Currently this cannot open the gate.

What I would like is:

I want to have an HD camera on the outside of the fence in a doorbell (to upgrade the existing unit, which is SD). I would like this to be connected to my phone via an app, and for it to be able to control the gate motor, so that I can grant access to the courtyard area for deliveries etc. I also want the internal control panel to be able to open/close the driveway gate.

The Ring Access Controller Pro, doorbell etc. would enable this, but I can't import the device. Are there other setups that could deliver the same?

Thanks

Scoob