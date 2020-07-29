In the context of some unrelated work I recently found out that Analog Devices make a whole range of devices for UPS-style power management of low-voltage systems, e.g. the LTC4041 which is a supercap UPS controller that connects to a low-voltage input, say 5V, provides a balance charger for one or two supercaps, automatic switchover to backup, and assorted protection functions. It signals power-fail to the connected device, which then has the supercap discharge time to do a clean shutdown. A related one is the LTC4040 LiIon/LiFePo4 UPS controller, or the all-in-one LTC4110. There have been earlier threads on UPS-style setups for Raspberry Pi's and similar, it looks like these would make ideal devices for that functionality, with the downside that there's some assembly required...