We bought a stick vacuum from Noel Leeming 11 months ago ($499) and $70 Product pro warranty and for the last 6 weeks or so it has worked for a few seconds then shut off.

It sits on a charging cradle all the time and charge lights are working etc

Looked online and people recommend cleaning all the filters which we have done several times according to the instructions but the problem remains intermittent.



Last Saturday morning we returned it to Noel Lemming in Chch and told them about the issue.

They took all the details and said they would send it off for inspection.

I asked about a loan vacuum and they said we don't have any.

Asked how long it would take to get assessed etc and they weren't sure.

Asked about their advertised 'items under $500 direct swap out' and the guy seemed blank on it.

Rang Noel Leeming this morning and apparently only yesterday afternoon its been sent to Dyson in Auckland but still currently sitting at chch airport waiting for its journey up to Auckland.

This all seems pretty poor to me.