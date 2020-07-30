Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Faulty Dyson vacuum from Noel Leeming


#273005 30-Jul-2020 08:56
We bought a stick vacuum from Noel Leeming 11 months ago ($499) and $70 Product pro warranty and for the last 6 weeks or so it has worked for a few seconds then shut off.
It sits on a charging cradle all the time and charge lights are working etc
Looked online and people recommend cleaning all the filters which we have done several times according to the instructions but the problem remains intermittent.

Last Saturday morning we returned it to Noel Lemming in Chch and told them about the issue.
They took all the details and said they would send it off for inspection.
I asked about a loan vacuum and they said we don't have any.


Asked how long it would take to get assessed etc and they weren't sure.
Asked about their advertised 'items under $500 direct swap out' and the guy seemed blank on it.
Rang Noel Leeming this morning and apparently only yesterday afternoon its been sent to Dyson in Auckland but still currently sitting at chch airport waiting for its journey up to Auckland.


This all seems pretty poor to me.

  #2531225 30-Jul-2020 09:26
It could be something as simple as a battery that needs replacement but won't know until it's assessed. 

 

What's poor in this context? That NL did not swap with a new one straight way?




 

 

  #2531235 30-Jul-2020 09:38
>I asked about a loan vacuum and they said we don't have any.

 

...really... and this surprises you......

 

[this thread is going to turn into one of a  "first world problem" real quick...]

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2531242 30-Jul-2020 09:44
The automatic swap out under $500 in the extended warranty used to only apply after the manufacturer's warranty had expired. Ie if you had a 2 year manufacturer warranty (like Dyson) and bought a 3 year extended warranty, that would only apply during that third year. And you had to start a claim through the warranty company. I don't know if any of that has changed.

 

Bit poor for it to have sat in the store for so long. When I worked at Noels our SLA was to send out repairs the next business day, which would have been Monday in your case. Then allow a night or two for it to arrive in Auckland. 

 

I don't know who does Dyson these days, I think it's Dyson themselves now, but when it was Avery Robinson I always found their repair timelines extremely long - weeks for a simple fix.




  #2531244 30-Jul-2020 09:47
wellygary:

 

>I asked about a loan vacuum and they said we don't have any.

 

...really... and this surprises you......

 

[this thread is going to turn into one of a  "first world problem" real quick...]

 

 

 

 

 

 

As a dealership owner selling high end but second hand cars if a customer is going to be out of their vehicle even for an hour we provide a loan car.
I had read somewhere of either HN or NL having a few old loaner vacuums available but clearly its not the case.

 

 

 

freitasm:

 

It could be something as simple as a battery that needs replacement but won't know until it's assessed. 

 

What's poor in this context? That NL did not swap with a new one straight way?

 

 

Sure it could be something simple, I was under the assumption, rightly or wrongly, that these cheaper items were just swapped out with another one when presented faulty.
Understand it needs appraising and fixing, just a pain when you have to endure a vacuum less house for what looks to be more than a week.

  #2531250 30-Jul-2020 09:53
wellygary:

 

>I asked about a loan vacuum and they said we don't have any.

 

...really... and this surprises you......

 

[this thread is going to turn into one of a  "first world problem" real quick...]

 

 

 

 

When I was at Noels, loan items were a nightmare. People would break them because it wasn't theirs. Or just refuse to bring them back because it was better than the one they'd had repaired, or they just couldn't be bothered. Inevitably there would be two vacuum repairs in at once, but only one loan vacuum. In the end, it's usually only a week or two so most people can go without.




