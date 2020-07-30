I'm looking for a decent PoE powered video doorbell, that can also use ethernet for it's connectivity.
The Ring Elite meets the criteria, but is very pricey.
Can anyone recommend a good alternative?
Thanks
For a good value for $$ PoE doorbell then Dahua VTO2202F-P
billgates: I got lucky on ebay and got a brand new Axis A8207-VE off a Axis dealer that had gone under and got it for less than half the price what they sell for. Have a look on ebay and see if you can find a good price for Axis A8207-VE or Axis A8105-E. For a good value for $$ PoE doorbell then Dahua VTO2202F-P
@billgates even at half price that's still pretty expensive!
I'll look into the Dahua one, do you know of any NZ based vendors who sell them (and have pricing listed on their website)?
MrAmerica: Would Wyze cam outdoor work for you? Not exactly what you are after but you can respond in real time and set up alerts etc. https://wyze.com/wyze-cam-outdoor.html
Thanks for the suggestion, but that wouldn't work very well for us.
https://www.itplus.co.nz/products/dahua-dh-vto2202f-p/
billgates: @Paul1977 I can link couple of reliable sellers on Aliexpress for the Dahua one but the only NZ seller I see from quick google search is below. Looks like you need a trade account but you can always send them an email. I see in Australia they are sold for AUD$400 so I expect you should not have to pay more than NZD$500 locally. https://www.itplus.co.nz/products/dahua-dh-vto2202f-p/
@billgates some links to reliable sellers on Aliexpress would be great, you can PM me if you like.
