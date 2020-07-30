Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Recommended PoE Video Door Bells


3263 posts

Uber Geek


#273009 30-Jul-2020 13:39
Send private message quote this post

I'm looking for a decent PoE powered video doorbell, that can also use ethernet for it's connectivity.

 

The Ring Elite meets the criteria, but is very pricey.

 

Can anyone recommend a good alternative?

 

Thanks




 Home:                                                           Work:
Home Work

Create new topic
4210 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2531367 30-Jul-2020 13:46
Send private message quote this post

I got lucky on ebay and got a brand new Axis A8207-VE off a Axis dealer that had gone under and got it for less than half the price what they sell for. Have a look on ebay and see if you can find a good price for Axis A8207-VE or Axis A8105-E.

 

 

For a good value for $$ PoE doorbell then Dahua VTO2202F-P




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

82 posts

Master Geek


  #2531370 30-Jul-2020 13:50
Send private message quote this post

Would Wyze cam outdoor work for you? Not exactly what you are after but you can respond in real time and set up alerts etc. https://wyze.com/wyze-cam-outdoor.html

 
 
 
 




3263 posts

Uber Geek


  #2531416 30-Jul-2020 14:47
Send private message quote this post

billgates: I got lucky on ebay and got a brand new Axis A8207-VE off a Axis dealer that had gone under and got it for less than half the price what they sell for. Have a look on ebay and see if you can find a good price for Axis A8207-VE or Axis A8105-E. For a good value for $$ PoE doorbell then Dahua VTO2202F-P

 

@billgates even at half price that's still pretty expensive!

 

I'll look into the Dahua one, do you know of any NZ based vendors who sell them (and have pricing listed on their website)?



3263 posts

Uber Geek


  #2531417 30-Jul-2020 14:48
Send private message quote this post

MrAmerica: Would Wyze cam outdoor work for you? Not exactly what you are after but you can respond in real time and set up alerts etc. https://wyze.com/wyze-cam-outdoor.html

 

Thanks for the suggestion, but that wouldn't work very well for us.

4210 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2531419 30-Jul-2020 14:50
Send private message quote this post

@Paul1977 I can link couple of reliable sellers on Aliexpress for the Dahua one but the only NZ seller I see from quick google search is below. Looks like you need a trade account but you can always send them an email. I see in Australia they are sold for AUD$400 so I expect you should not have to pay more than NZD$500 locally.

 

 

https://www.itplus.co.nz/products/dahua-dh-vto2202f-p/

 

 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  



3263 posts

Uber Geek


  #2531421 30-Jul-2020 14:52
Send private message quote this post

billgates: @Paul1977 I can link couple of reliable sellers on Aliexpress for the Dahua one but the only NZ seller I see from quick google search is below. Looks like you need a trade account but you can always send them an email. I see in Australia they are sold for AUD$400 so I expect you should not have to pay more than NZD$500 locally. https://www.itplus.co.nz/products/dahua-dh-vto2202f-p/

 

@billgates some links to reliable sellers on Aliexpress would be great, you can PM me if you like.

4210 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2531424 30-Jul-2020 14:57
Send private message quote this post

@Paul1977 Below are the links for PoE intercom only and PoE Intercom with full kit.

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000504853239.html?spm=a2g0o.detail.1000060.3.4c3e6532aIttwI&pvid=f4a40b8d-818a-4990-87e7-e085837d9df4&_t=gps-id%3ApcDetailBottomMoreThisSeller%2Cscm-url%3A1007.13339.146401.0%2Cpvid%3Af4a40b8d-818a-4990-87e7-e085837d9df4%2Ctpp_buckets%3A668%230%23131923%2320_668%23808%234093%23805_668%23888%233325%2314_668%232846%238111%23454_668%232717%237564%23690_668%233164%239976%23207&aff_platform=portals-tool&sk=_dVgP5cA&aff_trace_key=921d5caa2f274bd1ba7a75b924ab432e-1596077727374-06056-_dVgP5cA&gps-id=pcDetailBottomMoreThisSeller&scm=1007.13339.146401.0&scm-url=1007.13339.146401.0&scm_id=1007.13339.146401.0&terminal_id=7d6befe75f234daba4bd69338638c5dd&tmLog=new_Detail&aff_request_id=921d5caa2f274bd1ba7a75b924ab432e-1596077727374-06056-_dVgP5cA

 

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4001123036816.html?spm=a2g0s.12269583.0.0.6f3c3ae7SYd1HS&aff_platform=portals-tool&sk=_d8fcyME&aff_trace_key=fe42f75e9e4a4e91aca99c494a5f9760-1596077722842-06865-_d8fcyME&terminal_id=7d6befe75f234daba4bd69338638c5dd&tmLog=new_Detail&aff_request_id=fe42f75e9e4a4e91aca99c494a5f9760-1596077722842-06865-_d8fcyME

 

 

 




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Create new topic




News »

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25

New mobile directory provides latest COVID-19 information and resources
Posted 20-Jul-2020 14:50

Philips SpeechLive now available in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jul-2020 13:51

Kordia Women in Technology scholarship recipient announced
Posted 17-Jul-2020 14:36

TCL launches premium QLED range in New Zealand including 8K unit
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:21

ASB commits to its digital strategy by launching CGI Trade360
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:16


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.