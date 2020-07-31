A friend of friend has come to me asking why they can no longer cast to their tv, their setup is one phone which is also hot spotting to the chrome cast, yes the phone is the internet connection no wifi router in the mix. i understood that it is not possible to have WiFi enabled when hot spot is also enable? correct me if i am wrong, but she insists that it worked before.....

Has any one got chrome cast working using her above described solution, i insisted there must have been another device in the mix but again she assure me there wasn't, i am confused, any idea's would be greatly appreciated.