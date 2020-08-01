I have LED light bulbs through the house. All the ones in regular fittings work as expected. Switch goes off, light goes out.

One is in a motion detector in a hallway. It switches on when someone gets up at night to use the bathroom. But it doesn’t switch completely off. Instead, it glows all the time and the glow is actually fairly bright. Not as bright as when the light is on, but probably night light bright. Certainly bright enough to navigate the hallway in the dark.

If I wanted a night light, though, I would just have one. What I want is for the motion detector light to switch all the way off. I know LED lights can glow when there is a small voltage present, and I am not hugely worried about this, but my OCD side would really like to fix this. So is there any way to do that? I have tried a couple different bulbs to see if one might be less sensitive to this, but even a branded Philips one glows like a worm. What else might I try?