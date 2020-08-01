Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)LED light bulb glows in the dark


Devastation by stupidity
12427 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#273047 1-Aug-2020 12:43
Send private message quote this post

I have LED light bulbs through the house. All the ones in regular fittings work as expected. Switch goes off, light goes out.

 

One is in a motion detector in a hallway. It switches on when someone gets up at night to use the bathroom. But it doesn’t switch completely off. Instead, it glows all the time and the glow is actually fairly bright. Not as bright as when the light is on, but probably night light bright. Certainly bright enough to navigate the hallway in the dark.

 

If I wanted a night light, though, I would just have one. What I want is for the motion detector light to switch all the way off. I know LED lights can glow when there is a small voltage present, and I am not hugely worried about this, but my OCD side would really like to fix this. So is there any way to do that? I have tried a couple different bulbs to see if one might be less sensitive to this, but even a branded Philips one glows like a worm. What else might I try?

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

Create new topic
889 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2532641 1-Aug-2020 12:58
Send private message quote this post

What exactly do you mean when you say the lightbulb is in a motion detector? is it a combined unit? or is there a motion detector activating a light? 

 

There are load correction devices we use to eliminate this problem usually



Devastation by stupidity
12427 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2532649 1-Aug-2020 13:18
Send private message quote this post

snnet:

 

What exactly do you mean when you say the lightbulb is in a motion detector? is it a combined unit? or is there a motion detector activating a light? 

 

There are load correction devices we use to eliminate this problem usually

 

 

Motion detector activating a light.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

 
 
 
 


889 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2532651 1-Aug-2020 13:27
Send private message quote this post

Ah, okay - a load correction device would fix this no matter what lamp you put in, but involves altering the wiring in the light switch or before the light fitting/s

 

I haven't had overly bad experiences with Philips to be honest in regards to glowing - but I have definitely had other brands where it seems more prevalent. You could try a brand such as Ambius from JA Russell / Mitre10 (Goldair brand)? I haven't had one of those glow yet - though with induction from wiring I guess it's possible to happen. Do you know the brand of sensor operating the light fitting/s?

 

 

1086 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2532652 1-Aug-2020 13:28
Send private message quote this post

If you disconnect the Motion Sensor output feed to the LED bulb, does it still glow?

 

 




Gordy

15314 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2532654 1-Aug-2020 13:38
Send private message quote this post

If its one of the units sold in Bunnings and Mitre 10 that plug into a power socket then it is acting as designed and have a light sensor and motion sensor. I believe teh nightlight feature can be turned of by a combination of clicks on the switch.




Mike

 

Consultant

 


The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa



Devastation by stupidity
12427 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2532659 1-Aug-2020 13:49
Send private message quote this post

The sensor is a cheap one I bought from Mitre 10 several years ago. It was at a time when a lot of Chinese sensors were being dumped for next to nothing. I think it only cost $5 at the time, but it has always worked fine. I have no idea what the brand is and I doubt it would mean anything anyway. It is mounted on a high ceiling and not easily accessible. Because of that I am not inclined to experiment with it at the moment. My question was just to gather information. I was mostly wondering how difficult this might be to fix.

 

 

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 



Devastation by stupidity
12427 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2532661 1-Aug-2020 13:51
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4:

 

If its one of the units sold in Bunnings and Mitre 10 that plug into a power socket then it is acting as designed and have a light sensor and motion sensor. I believe teh nightlight feature can be turned of by a combination of clicks on the switch.

 

 

It is not. The glowing in this case is a bug, not a feature. It doesn't happen with other bulb types, only LED. It looks to be an induction effect.

 

 




I don't think there is ever a bad time to talk about how absurd war is, how old men make decisions and young people die. - George Clooney
 

 
 
 
 


637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2532662 1-Aug-2020 13:56
Send private message quote this post

I had this with one of my old LimitlessLED bulbs, when “off” it still glowed

I ended up having to get it replaced, I assume just a faulty circuit in the bulb not blocking some residual power

Create new topic




News »

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25

New mobile directory provides latest COVID-19 information and resources
Posted 20-Jul-2020 14:50

Philips SpeechLive now available in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jul-2020 13:51

Kordia Women in Technology scholarship recipient announced
Posted 17-Jul-2020 14:36

TCL launches premium QLED range in New Zealand including 8K unit
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.