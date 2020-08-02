this is the cheapest cd boombox i can buy new right https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/cd-boombox/912022?
this is the cheapest cd boombox i can buy new right https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/cd-boombox/912022?
Is that a question or a statement?
Why bother, you'd probably get better sound from your phone speaker!
just wanted the cheapest cd player i could get to play some of the 60 cds i own before i decide to get rid of them
MP3/FLAC them.
