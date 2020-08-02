Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
185 posts

Master Geek


#273059 2-Aug-2020 12:18
this is the cheapest cd boombox i can buy new right https://www.kmart.co.nz/product/cd-boombox/912022?

 

Mod Edit MM: Fixed Link

6373 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2533027 2-Aug-2020 12:22
Is that a question or a statement?

 

 

826 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2533028 2-Aug-2020 12:27
Why bother, you'd probably get better sound from your phone speaker!

 
 
 
 




185 posts

Master Geek


  #2533029 2-Aug-2020 12:31
Senecio:

 

Why bother, you'd probably get better sound from your phone speaker!

 

 

 

 

just wanted the cheapest cd player i could get to play some of the 60 cds i own before i decide to get rid of them

6634 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2533040 2-Aug-2020 12:47
gehenna:

 

Is that a question or a statement?

 

 

A statement I guess as no ' ? '

gzt

11535 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2533051 2-Aug-2020 13:14
Spend on new computer speakers instead.

23443 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2533055 2-Aug-2020 13:17
gzt: Spend on new computer speakers instead.

 

Will only help if there is an optical on the computer, not everyone keeps their old PCs around. I had to use my xbox to see what was on a disc a while back.




Richard rich.ms

xpd

Covid-19 Free
10629 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2533059 2-Aug-2020 13:22
shapes:

 

Senecio:

 

Why bother, you'd probably get better sound from your phone speaker!

 

 

just wanted the cheapest cd player i could get to play some of the 60 cds i own before i decide to get rid of them

 

 

MP3/FLAC them.

 

 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

