I've purchased a Ring Video Doorbell Pro which I now need a transformer to power it.

It says it requires the following:

Requires a transformer (not included): 16-24 VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz No halogen or garden-lighting transformers; no DC transformer/power supply

They sell a Plug-In Adapter which outputs 24VAC 20VA and would be ideal as it's only $35 and is made specifically for the doorbell - but is out of stock with no ETA.

Can anyone advise were I could source a suitable alternative, ideally for around the same price point?

Thanks