Transformer for Ring Pro Doorbell Suggestions


3274 posts

Uber Geek


#273151 7-Aug-2020 11:23
I've purchased a Ring Video Doorbell Pro which I now need a transformer to power it.

 

It says it requires the following:

 

Requires a transformer (not included): 16-24 VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz

 

No halogen or garden-lighting transformers; no DC transformer/power supply

 

They sell a Plug-In Adapter which outputs 24VAC 20VA and would be ideal as it's only $35 and is made specifically for the doorbell - but is out of stock with no ETA.

 

Can anyone advise were I could source a suitable alternative, ideally for around the same price point?

 

Thanks




mdf

2625 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2536200 7-Aug-2020 11:51
Take it in to Jaycar. You'll need to make sure whatever you get can physically plug in to the doorbell as well as supplying the right voltage etc.

2450 posts

Uber Geek


  #2536203 7-Aug-2020 11:55
Aren't you building? Get the Electrician to put a bell transformer in the distribution board to keep it tidy.

 
 
 
 


7091 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2536249 7-Aug-2020 13:15
As above, give some thought to where it's going to live, so you can get to it easily if necessary in future.

I have a ring device and the battery life is pretty good.  I get a month or more out of it with no transformer and it's been easy enough to charge up that I haven't bothered trying to wire something permanent.

98 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2536253 7-Aug-2020 13:30
I bought a transformer from Jaycar and got my sparky to wire it up. It's been going great for almost 2 years now.

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/9v-24v-60va-5a-multi-tapped-dual-output-type-2167-transformer/p/MM2014

4881 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2536255 7-Aug-2020 13:39
I also get pretty good battery out of my 1st gen Ring - probably 6 or 7 weeks between charges. I have motion alerting on as well as the setting to connect on-demand which uses more battery as it has to stay always connected/ready to receive a request.

 

My house was built without any bell wiring and the spot I need to have a doorbell would be hard/impossible to retrofit (short to removing plaster off about 4 separate walls). If I was building now, I'd be running data cable and looking at a PoE solution (like the Ring Elite).




