15m LED strip light around ceiling for son's bedroom


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#273168 8-Aug-2020 20:16


Hi Guys,

 

Newbie here!

 

My son has requested LED strip lighting around his ceiling for his birthday at the end of August. So I've spent the last few hours turning the internet upside down trying to figure this all out and unfortunately I feel no further ahead. Before I give up on the whole idea I thought I'd ask you guys for some direction - surely this must be way more simple than I think!

 

- The perimeter of his room is 15m

 

- He wants to be able to control the lights from his phone (so I'm guessing bluetooth)

 

- I can wire the lights into the lightswitch (do I need some sort of transformer? and I'd also have to hide the controller somehow?)

 

- Or I can plug them into the ceiling space and drill a small hole (will the bluetooth controller work through the ceiling?)

 

- Or I guess I can plug them into his wall socket and run some cabling up the wall (will look kinda yuck?)

 

From what I've read, 5m tends to be the longest strip you can have. I can run 5m in each direction but that still won't get me to 15m. And I have no idea the best way to wire these in - how does everyone do it?

 

And lastly, will these look silly stuck onto the architraves? Are you supposed to put them in some sort of diffuser?

 

Bearing in mind that all this is for an 11 year old so I don't want to spend a massive amount.

 

Any help, direction, information, or aliexpress links would be massively appreciated! Thanks!

16204 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2536804 8-Aug-2020 20:38


I'm curious why he wants that? That many LEDs will be fairly bright if you get the dim ones, and could be super super bright.

 

LEDs often get put into a metal track sort of thing, called an LED profile, costs about $13 per meter at least for that random one I found, so $195 for that. Based on a random listing on trademe I reckon LEDs will cost you $200. Then wiring, power supply, etc, might cost you $500+, unless someone here has a good idea. I don't think this would be difficult, but I've only had it done once under the bathroom vanity and I just had my electrician do it. I did look into doing something similar myself once and it seemed pretty easy, but it was ages ago and I don't remember the details. Someone here will sort you out though. I expect you can put a power supply in the roof and drill down.

23457 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2536809 8-Aug-2020 20:58


There are arlec ones at bunnings for quite cheap, one of them was wifi controlled. Not sure if you can extend them out that far on the supplied power supply, otherwise buy 2/3 sets and you will be good to go.

 

 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-grid-connect-smart-5m-led-white-colour-changing-strip-light_p0099708

 

 

 

Edit:

 

https://quinled.info/2018/09/17/rgbwwcw-led-strips/

 

 

 

This guy has done quite a bit of review for the quality strips off aliexpress etc, That will possibly be a problem unless you pay for fedex/dhl delivery to hit your timeframe.

 

In anycase, if you are going that way, get 24v strip, any controller should be able to do twice as long compared to 12v strip, just need a 24v power supply into the controller. I have in the past got many of the magichome controllers for things around the place, but recently been finding their cloud is dropping out alot and alexa cant control them.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 


3312 posts

Uber Geek


  #2536814 8-Aug-2020 21:36


We brought a 3m strip from Bunnings. Cost about $40. That is more than enough for a bedroom, very bright! Just plugs into a wall switch and came with a remote to do dozens of different colours, patterns, etc. We just used small command hooks to put it up along the roofline. Seems a 'fad' at the moment for making Tik Tok videos.




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

