Hi...

I recently bought one of theses cameras and it works great. Too great perhaps. I installed the Tapo App on my iPhone and it allows me to monitor and control the camera remotely not just from my home LAN but also from the internet. The remote access from the internet was a surprise to me as I did not have to open any access/ports on my Internet router to permit this access from the internet. How does this happen and is there a way to block it? My aim is to permit this type of access only through my VPN. Thanks for any help.

Hasso.