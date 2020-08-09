Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Tapo C200 Camera - Remote Acess and Security


72 posts

Master Geek


#273190 9-Aug-2020 22:20
Send private message quote this post

Hi...

 

I recently bought one of theses cameras and it works great. Too great perhaps. I installed the Tapo App on my iPhone and it allows me to monitor and control the camera remotely not just from my home LAN but also from the internet. The remote access from the internet was a surprise to me as I did not have to open any access/ports on my Internet router to permit this access from the internet. How does this happen and is there a way to block it? My aim is to permit this type of access only through my VPN. Thanks for any help.

 

Hasso.

Create new topic
23462 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2537490 9-Aug-2020 22:24
Send private message quote this post

Not all cloud cameras will work without internet access, but you can try putting it on its own vlan without internet access and see if you can still view it using its app. My yellow minion looking cameras will not operate that way, they need to get to their home server before anything will happen.




Richard rich.ms



72 posts

Master Geek


  #2537492 9-Aug-2020 22:35
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the response. I’ll give this a go but I just don’t trust having my private camera video going through some third party. I’d prefer to block the traffic but am unsure how I am even able to access this camera from the internet given my router is supposedly blocking all incoming traffic ( aside from the VPN port). The camera must be sending some sort of keep alive message to the cloud service on some port.
Hasso

Create new topic




News »

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.