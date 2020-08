Hi,

I have had an Arrowhead alarm installed at my house last weekend with an IP Module. I would like to know if the App can be installed on multiple devices (all iPhone) to monitor one location?

I currently have app installed and configured on my iPhone and when I try to add this on another family member's iPhone, I get an error: 'Failed to create new user. Please check your entered information and try again later.'

If anyone is able to help with this.

Thanks