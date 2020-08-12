Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
510 posts

Ultimate Geek


#273247 12-Aug-2020 14:15
Hi Team,

 

I brought a bunch of these: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-grid-connect-smart-9-5w-806lm-rgb-cct-es-globe_p0111501

 

Smart light bulbs. Work really well except for 2 beside the front door which seem to lose wifi on a regular. I have 16 now - and all bar the front door position work great.

 

I've checked (and changed) the wifi channels, swapped lightbulbs etc, and when running wifi analyser on my phone reception is pretty good. It just seems small wifi antennas maybe.

 

I have 2x unifi UAP-AC PRO AP's so are pretty decent, running on different channels with a single ssid.

 

Without trying to disassemble the bulbs and voiding warranty/causing electrical issues any ideas on what I can do? The bulbs themselves are encased in a frosted glass done so I can make them uglier without it being a problem.

6005 posts

Uber Geek


  #2539425 12-Aug-2020 14:30
Connecting to a 2.4 GHz SSID? Should be better for coverage than 5 GHz.



510 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2539449 12-Aug-2020 14:48
RunningMan:

 

Connecting to a 2.4 GHz SSID? Should be better for coverage than 5 GHz.

 

 

Good thinking - bulbs are 2.4 ghz only.

 
 
 
 


6005 posts

Uber Geek


  #2539451 12-Aug-2020 14:55
Hmm. Bayonet or ES base? If bayonet, does rotating them 180 degrees help to reposition the antenna better? Or grab the coverage maps for the AC Pro and rotate them for best coverage (it's not uniform all the way around, and it may be an extra dB or so is all you need.

