Hi Team,

I brought a bunch of these: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-grid-connect-smart-9-5w-806lm-rgb-cct-es-globe_p0111501

Smart light bulbs. Work really well except for 2 beside the front door which seem to lose wifi on a regular. I have 16 now - and all bar the front door position work great.

I've checked (and changed) the wifi channels, swapped lightbulbs etc, and when running wifi analyser on my phone reception is pretty good. It just seems small wifi antennas maybe.

I have 2x unifi UAP-AC PRO AP's so are pretty decent, running on different channels with a single ssid.

Without trying to disassemble the bulbs and voiding warranty/causing electrical issues any ideas on what I can do? The bulbs themselves are encased in a frosted glass done so I can make them uglier without it being a problem.