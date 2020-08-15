Hello all,

My first post, sorry If I miss some details.

Already spend some weeks, reading and checking online content, forums and videos, with no luck. I've made some many wiring attempts that I'm run out of new ideas on how to make this Alarm system to work properly.

Before the final alarm installation, I decided to start with the alarm wiring test and configuration. I'm using Paradox SP4000 alarm system, the Paradox Keypad K32LCD, the Sensor Paradox NV5 and finally the Siren Vega Plus.

I've already made the keypad and sensor wiring, Zone 1 is programmed and seems to be working, since the sensor activates on a walk --> light turn on --> and the keypad show Zone 1 active.

Zone 1 [001] configuration is: [08] --> Instant & [123****8] --> for zone options.

Thought that after connecting the Siren, it would be an easy and last step. So I started with some some wiring attempts, since they start to fail one after the other.

All of the attempts fail to trigger the Siren Beep or a change on the Light Strobe. Although the sensor light activates and Zone 1 shows active in the Keypad LCD, the Siren fails to trigger.

This is the link where you can see the devices and the wiring I done for the sensor and keypad. On the left the Vega Plus Siren board.

https://postimg.cc/zVwf5K7T

This is the Siren Draw Schema: https://postimg.cc/Wdx7MRRG

Appreciate If anyone can point on how can I wire the siren.

Thank you in advance.