Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Capturing data from 917MHz transmission


Wannabe Geek


#273331 17-Aug-2020 10:09
Kia ora,

 

I have a Digitech XC0432 wireless weather station that transmits at 917MHz.

 

But it doesn’t store data so I can’t collect it for longterm use.

 

is there a way to capture that information?

 

Thanx.

'That VDSL Cat'
Uber Geek

  #2542692 17-Aug-2020 10:16
You could use a SDR for this, However it doesn't look like RTL-SDR supports it out of the box.




Uber Geek


  #2542707 17-Aug-2020 10:36
You would need to do a lot more work than anything plug n play like a base with USB comm port by looks.

 

https://shallowsky.com/blog/tags/SDR/

 

Most of them run under 'fine offset' controllers. But looking at your model, the different sensors may not combine the data and send on the same frequency? (it lists a few)

 

Might be easier to find a new home for that base and grab one with USB where you can use the likes of Cumulus for historical logging (though fine offsets have large spikes you have to deal with.. mine has ~140C shifts sometimes!)

 
 
 
 


Uber Geek

  #2542708 17-Aug-2020 10:37
Have a look around aliexpress and alibaba to see if you can find who really makes it, that may lead to other branded ones that are the same that already have support. 

 

When I was trying to get my 433MHz one working I found it was the same as a really common one around the UK and there was already an arduino sketch ready to go to decode and output it. Assuming that the 433MHz band was clear for long enough to get a transmission thru which was infrequent.




Richard rich.ms

