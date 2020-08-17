Hi All,

I have a Morepork (another casualty of Spark) system which as you know is being managed by ADT.

I am keen to move away ideally to a system where I am paying no or much reduce monthly fees (currently paying $40/month), and/or explore my options. Any ideas what happens if I terminate my contract with them?

I am keen to get a suite of video cameras (at least 4 external and 3 internal) as I live on a rural property so I want cameras that have a strong IR range. I would prefer the cameras to be wired as I don't want the hassle of charging wireless cameras

I also want to get a panic alarm

And finally, if possible, I want to utilise some of my current Morepork system - namely my 20+ window sensors

I am getting pretty confused by the wealth of options and already had someone come in to quote me $10K for a smart home solution

Anyone have any suggestions? Sorry if this seems muddles up.

Cheers