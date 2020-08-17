Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273334 17-Aug-2020 12:31
Hi All,

 

I have a Morepork (another casualty of Spark) system which as you know is being managed by ADT.

 

I am keen to move away ideally to a system where I am paying no or much reduce monthly fees (currently paying $40/month), and/or explore my options. Any ideas what happens if I terminate my contract with them?

 

I am keen to get a suite of video cameras (at least 4 external and 3 internal) as I live on a rural property so I want cameras that have a strong IR range. I would prefer the cameras to be wired as I don't want the hassle of charging wireless cameras

 

I also want to get a panic alarm

 

And finally, if possible, I want to utilise some of my current Morepork system - namely my 20+ window sensors

 

I am getting pretty confused by the wealth of options and already had someone come in to quote me $10K for a smart home solution

 

Anyone have any suggestions? Sorry if this seems muddles up.

 

Cheers

  #2542819 17-Aug-2020 12:35
Eufy is the best sub-free camera solution. It's appalling Ring et al make you fork out many hundreds (thousands in a lot of cases) for their hardware, use your electricity and internet and force you to pay for a subscription.

 

It's honestly despicable. So glad Eufy have stood up against their bull and offered a sub-free option. 



  #2542826 17-Aug-2020 12:43
Eufy are wifi only - on paper they look good but it seems a lot of reviews state that it is difficult to get the sensitivity right. Living rurally with many trees around me makes me think I will also struggle getting the sensititvity of the motion detection correct. Thanks for the suggestion though.

