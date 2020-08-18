Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)[Docker] Accessing a USB device (e.g. Z-Wave dongle) from inside a docker container running in swarm mode


1727 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#273356 18-Aug-2020 10:28
Send private message quote this post

Fairly specific question, but I am in the process of moving all my self-hosted services to a docker swarm (running on 3 x NUCs). I am trying to get openHAB running with the Z-Wave binding, which needs access to a Z-Wave USB stick. I have plugged this into one of the NUCs and given that node a label in the cluster, and configured the openHAB stack to only run on that node. I am deploying with Ansible so the idea is if that NUC dies I can move the Z-Stick to another node, update the label and openHAB should spin up on the new node with very little downtime.

 

However, I can't figure out how to allow the /dev/ttyACM0 device to be visible inside the openHAB container. I have tried a myriad of different things but nothing is working. I was hoping that someone on here might have solved this problem already?!

 

I have tried setting up a UDEV rule which maps the USB device to /dev/zwave and than add a docker volume to the openHAB stack via;

 

services:
  app:
    image: openhab/openhab:latest
    env_file: /var/data/config/openhab/openhab.env
    volumes:
      - /var/data/openhab/addons:/openhab/addons
      - /var/data/openhab/conf:/openhab/conf
      - /var/data/openhab/userdata:/openhab/userdata
      - /etc/localtime:/etc/localtime:ro
      - /dev/zwave:/dev/zwave              # <------------ zwave usb stick mounted as a volume in the container
    networks:
      - internal
    deploy:
      placement:
        constraints: [node.labels.zwave_usb == true]

 

I have given the device 666 permissions also. Running out of ideas...whenever openHAB starts it just doesn't *see* the device.

 

 

Create new topic
74 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2543508 18-Aug-2020 10:31
Send private message quote this post

In my case using a conbee 2 Zigbee stick and passing it to Home Assistant - but it should be similar.

 

I'm passing the full USB device through, rather than what the host it seeing it as:

 

devices: - /dev/ttyUSB0

 

Should also note that I didn't have to make any permission changes on the device

 

 




I work for a global Data Protection Software company - But my opinions are my own.



1727 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2543509 18-Aug-2020 10:32
Send private message quote this post

Are you running docker in *swarm* mode?

 
 
 
 


74 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2543511 18-Aug-2020 10:34
Send private message quote this post

No, just a single docker node




I work for a global Data Protection Software company - But my opinions are my own.



1727 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2543513 18-Aug-2020 10:37
Send private message quote this post

Ok, unfortunately --devices isn't supported in *swarm* mode.

Create new topic




News »

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.