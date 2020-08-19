Recommend to keep your eye on 1-day, they have these on every now and then: https://www.1-day.co.nz/products/professional-weather-station-w-wi-fi

The same units are on Trademe for around $250 under a different brand name - theyre the same and all made by Fine Offset in China.

I got one last July and its worked like a dream since, outside unit is up high on top of a pergola and not needed a battery change since. It needs to be reasonably close to your wi-fi router so the signal doesnt drop out is the only limitation Ive come across.

It uploads to Weather Underground, Weathercloud and a couple of other online sites.