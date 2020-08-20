Hiya,

I got a Paradox/Magellan SP5500 installed in my house couple of years ago - and while the alarm as such has been quite flawless the installer didn't quite do the job I asked them to do :(

I have managed to remedy most of the shortcomings (for example the tamper switch was left just on the bottom of the alram box and was not connected / they somehow missed the cabling for one of the sensors hanging out the wall and didn't install a PIR) but the one thing that has been bugging me is the alarm being able to ring my cellphone. Needless to say the phone cables in the alarm box were not wired up :/ and during lock-down I manged to find the time to have a play with reading the manuals, programming it and getting it to ring my mobile. I do understand this is not a proper monitoring setup - but it's better than no phone alerting at all imho

I don't have a GSM module as such - I use the ring/tip connections on the controller - I have programmed the Monitoring Phone Number as well as the WinLoad number with my mobile number.

If I do [ENTER]+[INSTALLER CODE] + [MEM] = Test Report - it will ring my mobile about 4 times (which I take it is normal) - I have no idea how to signal it to stop ringing me

If I trigger the alarm (by waiting for the entry delay to finish) it will do the same (which is fine as well)

however even if I only arm the alarm it rings me straight away 4 times (which is a bit annoying :)

I am wondering is there a way to get the controller to ring me only in case if the alarm goes off (i.e. sirens going off and all) and not ring for anything else?

I have tried to use the communicator option (but that does not appear to ring me)

Any help would be much appreciated

Cheers